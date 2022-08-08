Appeal after man stabbed in St George, Bristol
A man was taken to hospital following a serious assault in Bristol last month and we are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation.
At approximately 12.30-12.45pm on Tuesday 26 July, the victim was cycling through St George, where he stopped near the Post Office in Lawrence Hill. There he was attacked by an unknown man who fled the scene.
The victim, who is in his 50s, sustained a number of stab wounds that required stitches in hospital. He has since returned home.
An image of a man we wish to talk to in connection with our enquiries is being released by officers. If you recognise him, or witnessed the incident, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222178337, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.