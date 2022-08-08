Appeal after man stabbed in St George, Bristol

A man was taken to hospital following a serious assault in Bristol last month and we are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation.

At approximately 12.30-12.45pm on Tuesday 26 July, the victim was cycling through St George, where he stopped near the Post Office in Lawrence Hill. There he was attacked by an unknown man who fled the scene.

The victim, who is in his 50s, sustained a number of stab wounds that required stitches in hospital. He has since returned home.

An image of a man we wish to talk to in connection with our enquiries is being released by officers. If you recognise him, or witnessed the incident, please contact us.