Appeal after teenagers steal motorbike in Taunton robbery

We are appealing for the public’s help after two teenagers stole a motorbike in a robbery in Taunton.

Officers are looking for witnesses, CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage to aid in their investigation into the incident, which happened at around 2.30pm on Monday 8 August in Victory Road.

The victim, who is in his 80s, was moving his motorbike into the garage when he was confronted by two teenagers, both holding knives. After an altercation, the victim returned to his house and the youths made off with the bike.

The bike was located in Pickeridge Close, in Taunton, unattended.

The teenagers are both white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build. The first offender is in his mid-teens was wearing light-coloured tracksuit bottoms, a light-coloured hooded top over a darker hooded top.

The second offender is in his early teens, wearing a dark-coloured hooded top and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

If you saw anything, or have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, please contact us.