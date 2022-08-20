Appeal after woman’s death in A303 collision

Officers are investigating a fatal collision that happened on the A303 in Somerset on Thursday 18 August.

A two-vehicle collision, involving a car and a van, near the Wincanton area occurred at approximately 11.20pm.

The driver of the car – a woman in her 20s – was sadly pronounced at the scene. Her family have been informed and our thoughts are with them. They are receiving support from a specially trained officer.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he currently remains.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222199420.