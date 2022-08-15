Appeal for witnesses after Bristol assault

We are appealing for witnesses, as well as CCTV and doorbell footage, after two people were assaulted and two cars damaged in Bristol.

At around 11pm on Friday 12 August, a man threw an egg at a woman outside The Bear and Rugged Staff Pub, in Southmead Road, Southmead. He then followed her home where he proceeded to throw two more eggs and punch her in the face.

Separately, two cars in North Bristol were scratched and had eggs thrown at them. We are treating these incidents as linked.

While we are treating these offences as linked, we believe them to be isolated and we believe the offender is known to the victim. Officers have conducted house-to-house enquiries in the area and have spoken to all victims involved and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are encouraging witnesses who may have seen these incidents take place, or have doorbell or CCTV footage, to come forward. If you have any information, please contact us.