Appeal to identify occupants of car who may have witnessed Bristol disorder

Detectives investigating a disorder in which four women were injured want to identify the occupants of a car which was parked nearby.

The incident started outside Bristol’s Pryzm nightclub at about 3.30am on Sunday, 14 August and carried on as those involved moved to Canon’s Way.

Four women sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.

As part of their investigation into the incident, officers are particularly keen to locate and speak to the occupants of white car, possibly a 4×4, which was parked behind Watershed.

They’d also like to speak to anyone else who has dashcam or information which could help.

A 19-year-old woman from Lockleaze, Bristol, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 15 August charged with two counts of GBH and possessing a sharp/ pointed article in a public place and was remanded in custody pending a further hearing on 12 September.