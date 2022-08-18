Appeal to identify witnesses who raised concerns about service station assault
Officers investigating the assault of a woman on a Bristol service station forecourt on Tuesday (16 August) would like to identify and speak to four witnesses who raised concerns about the incident with service station staff.
A woman in her 40s was headbutted by a man she was with at the Tesco Express service station on Henleaze Road at approximately 5.30pm.
A man, also aged in his 40s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
If you are one of the four customers who informed Tesco staff of the assault, or if you have any other information which could help our inquiry, we’d ask you to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222197079, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.