Appeal to identify witnesses who raised concerns about service station assault

Officers investigating the assault of a woman on a Bristol service station forecourt on Tuesday (16 August) would like to identify and speak to four witnesses who raised concerns about the incident with service station staff.

A woman in her 40s was headbutted by a man she was with at the Tesco Express service station on Henleaze Road at approximately 5.30pm.

A man, also aged in his 40s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you are one of the four customers who informed Tesco staff of the assault, or if you have any other information which could help our inquiry, we’d ask you to contact us.