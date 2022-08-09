Assault on teenager in Brentry under investigation
We’re issuing a photo of a man we’d like to identify as part of our investigation into an assault on a teenager in Brentry.
A 14-year-old boy was pulled from his bike and assaulted during the incident in Chakeshill Drive at about 3pm on Wednesday 6 July. The boy suffered minor injuries which didn’t require any treatment at hospital.
The man in the image is described as white, with grey hair, in his late forties/early fifties, of large build, and he was wearing blue shorts, a black t-shirt and trainers.
If you recognise the man in this image, or saw this incident, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222161698.
