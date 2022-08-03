Can you help us find Sunan Mehmood?

Sunan Mehmood, 30 from the Bradford area, is wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence in Weston-super-Mare.

Mehmood is described as Asian, with short black hair, a full beard, hazel eyes and of slim build.

He has links to Bradford, Leeds and the West Yorkshire area.

If you see Sunan Mehmood, don’t approach him, instead call 999 quoting reference 5218118658, or ring 101 and ask for Avon and Somerset Police with an other information.