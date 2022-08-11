CCTV appeal issued after woman assaulted outside Bristol pub

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman we would like to speak to following an assault in Bristol.

We believe the woman in the CCTV has information which could aid our investigation. She is described as white, in her 20s with dark hair tied back into a ponytail. She is shown wearing tight leggings, a two-tone-coloured top and using her mobile phone.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Thursday 16 June outside The Colosseum Pub, in Redcliffe.

The victim was sat on the floor outside the pub when she was punched, kicked, and stamped on. She was taken to hospital and sustained bruising and swelling to her face and ribs. She was later discharged from hospital to recover at home.

If you witnessed the incident, or can help identify the woman in the CCTV, please contact us.