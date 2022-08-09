CCTV issued after serious assault in Stokes Croft, Bristol

We’re issuing CCTV footage showing two men we want to identify in connection with a serious assault in Stokes Croft, Bristol.

The incident happened in the North Street area at around 1am on Friday 6 May.

A 21-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being punched and pushed during the incident, while a 21-year-old woman was slapped in the face, causing bruising.

One of the men in the footage is described as black, of slim build, in his twenties, and wearing a dark coloured jacket over a white t-shirt, dark coloured trousers and white and black trainers, He was also carrying a small bag. The second man is black, of slim build, in his twenties, wearing a light coloured jumper and white trainers.

If you have any information about this incident, or can identify either of the men in the CCTV footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222107909.