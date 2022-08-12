CCTV launched after robbery in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these men we would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Bristol.

We believe these three men have information which could aid the investigation. They are described as being white, with short brown hair. The three men can be seen wearing blue, red and white clothing.

The incident happened at around 2.50am on Saturday 16 July on Unity Street, in Bristol city centre, where the victim was attacked by a group of men who stole his chain and ring.

The victim sustained a broken nose, facial fractures, a cut on their left eyebrow and a fractured little finger. The victim, who had been out with friends, was taken to hospital and was later discharged to recover at home.

We are hoping the three men in the CCTV image can help with our enquiries. If you recognise them, or know where the stolen jewellery may be, please contact us.