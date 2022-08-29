Dashcam and witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in collision

An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle collision in South Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to Sodbury Lane, in Westerleigh, at about 4.55pm yesterday (Sunday 28 August) following reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

Sadly the motorcyclist – a man in his 50s – died at the scene. Their family have been informed and are receiving support from specially-trained officers. Our sympathies go out to them.

The driver of the car attended hospital but has since been discharged.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222207965.