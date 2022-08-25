Detectives investigate after man found with stab wounds

Shortly after 12.30am this morning (Thursday 25 August) the ambulance service made us aware of a man with stab wounds on Stapleton Road, Bristol.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area for the offenders but they were not located. Efforts to find them are ongoing.

The injured man, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A scene remains in place on Stapleton Road while we gather evidence and we’d like to thank the public for their patience while these enquiries are carried out.

Officers have spoken with a number of witnesses but are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has information which could help.

As part of their inquiry, they will also be reviewing CCTV from the area.

Detective Inspector Laura Miller said: “While we are keeping an open mind, we do not believe this to be linked to the incident on Marksbury Road in south Bristol on Tuesday in which a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

“We fully appreciate how two incidents of serious violence on the streets of Bristol could alarm our communities and I want to reassure people we are thoroughly investigating both incidents.

“Neighbourhood officers are also carrying out patrols in both areas and I’d encourage people to approach them if they have any concerns.”