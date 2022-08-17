Drugs, cash and weapons seized during police operation

Officers seized cash, drugs, weapons, and electric scooters during two days of action in north and central Bristol.

Officers conducted proactive activities in Castle Park in the city centre and the Lockleaze area earlier this week. They seized approximately £1,000 in cash, quantities of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, as well as a large knife and knuckle duster during searches.

Two private electric scooters were also seized.

The operation ran over two days and was led by the Bristol North Central neighbourhood policing team. It was aimed at disrupting on-street drug supply and weapon carrying.

It saw plain clothed and uniformed officers act on intelligence gathered through community support.

The operation saw three arrests made, including for possession with intent to supply, and several cautions given.

Inspector Richard Jones said: “The operation was based on intelligence but, during the two days, we gathered further information which we will be following up.

“This was positive action carried out by officers in the neighbourhood policing team. Through a balance of prevention and enforcement we are working to keep our communities safe and free from harm.

“We had officers out on each day acting on the intelligence we have gathered and received, and, because of this, we were able to take great steps to reduce the risk of criminal acts being committed such as drug dealing and possible knife crime offences. We will continue to take robust and ongoing enforcement action to deter and disrupt criminal activity and bring perpetrators to justice.

“I would like to thank the community for their ongoing support. Working with them and using the intelligence they provide – to us or via Crimestoppers or Fearless – we are able to target our resources effectively and tackle local concerns.”