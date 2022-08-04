E-fit released following assault on 19-year-old

We are releasing an e-fit of a man we want to identify in connection with an incident in which a man sustained multiple facial injuries.

The incident happened on Friday 20 May between 1-2am at a bus stop on Rupert Street in Bristol.

The victim and his two friends were approached by two men at the bus stop. The unknown men started speaking with the victim and his friends before attacking the victim, aged 19.

He was taken to hospital where it was found he had a broken jaw which required surgery. He is now recovering at home.

The victim described one of the men as mixed race, with short black hair, a short dark beard, and brown eyes. He was wearing a puffer-style jacket.

If you recognise the man in the e-fit or have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could aid the investigation, please contact us.