Investigation into fire at convenience store

Officers are appealing for any witnesses as part of a criminal damage investigation following a fire in Bristol in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday 31 July).

A fire occurred at a convenience store, in Averay Road, Eastville, at about 12.45am and both the fire service and police attended.

At this time we are treating the fire as suspicious. CCTV enquiries are being carried out.

Witnesses or anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference 5222182348.