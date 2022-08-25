‘Keep rocking and smiling’ – family pay tribute after grandad’s death

The family of a ‘loving’ and ‘caring’ man have paid tribute to him after he died six weeks after an incident in Bridgwater.

Simon Edney, 59, sadly died on Saturday 30 July after being in a coma for six weeks after being assaulted in Old Taunton Road, Bridgwater.

His family have paid tribute to him, saying:

“Simon was a loving and caring son, brother, father, grandad and friend to many. “We will always remember his ability to lighten and find humour in any situation. “He always found time to help anyone who asked for help, and he accepted everyone regardless of their quirks and differences. “Wherever you are now Simon, we hope you keep rocking, smiling and telling those terrible dad jokes. We all love you and always will.”

The family have now asked people to respect their privacy at what continues to be a very difficult time. They are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Thomas Webber, 31 of Old Taunton Road, Bridgwater, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following the initial incident on Monday 13 June.

He appeared at Taunton Crown Court on Wednesday 15 June and has been remanded into custody.

Officers are continuing to investigate the death of Mr Edney and have requested a forensic post mortem examination be carried out, and they continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to the case.

Anyone with information or footage which could help, and have not already spoken to officers, are urged to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team through 101.