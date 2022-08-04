Man appears in court charged with murder of Claire Holland

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with the murder of Claire Holland.

Claire, from Lawrence Weston, has not been seen or heard from since she went missing in June 2012. She was 32 years old at the time.

Darren Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, was charged yesterday and appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday 4 August).

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow (Friday 5 August).

Claire’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected and while grateful for the public’s support are asking people not to contact them at this time.

The Crown Prosecution Service is reminding people not to report, comment or share information that could prejudice the ongoing legal proceedings so as to ensure a fair trial.