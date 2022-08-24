Man arrested during proactive operation to tackle sexual exploitation

A proactive operation to tackle sexual exploitation has led to the arrest of a man and several suspected brothels visited.

Intelligence led officers to two properties in Bristol and one in South Gloucestershire which they believed were being used by people controlling the provision of sexual services.

Four women were found inside the properties and were provided with advice on how to keep themselves safe by one of our specialist Sex Work Liaison officers and staff from charities Beloved and Unseen.

A 30-year-old-man was arrested from one of the Bristol addresses on suspicion of managing a brothel. He has since been released under investigation.

Two phones were also seized and will be analysed as part of our ongoing inquiry into the suspected brothels.

The operation comes as police forces, the National Crime Agency and other law enforcement agencies across the UK undertake coordinated activity focussing on sexual exploitation as part of Project Aidant.

Detective Inspector Dave Marchant said: “Our priority is always to safeguard the vulnerable and find those who may be exploiting them.

“We won’t tolerate anyone who seeks to profit from the exploitation of others and we will always act on intelligence and investigate any suspected offences.

“Paying for sex with someone who has been trafficked is a criminal offence and those who purchase sexual services should look out for signs of exploitation and report any concerns to police via 101 or confidentially to the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.”