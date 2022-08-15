Man arrested following call about suspicious behaviour

Officers in South Gloucestershire would like to thank a witness whose call reporting suspicious behaviour led to an arrest.

At around 1.35am this morning a man was seen trying car doors in Cheswick Village.

Officers attended and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference, attempted theft from motor vehicle, going equipped to steal and burglary. He currently remains in police custody.

The arrest follows several reports of car doors being tried at locations across South Gloucestershire and North Bristol.

We’re always grateful when people take the trouble to call to report suspicious behaviour.

Even if officers are unable to attend immediately due to other ongoing incidents, the information helps us build an intelligence picture and target patrols to disrupt offenders and prevent crime.

If you have any information which could help this ongoing investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5222195340.