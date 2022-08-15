Man arrested following call about suspicious behaviour
Officers in South Gloucestershire would like to thank a witness whose call reporting suspicious behaviour led to an arrest.
At around 1.35am this morning a man was seen trying car doors in Cheswick Village.
Officers attended and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference, attempted theft from motor vehicle, going equipped to steal and burglary. He currently remains in police custody.
The arrest follows several reports of car doors being tried at locations across South Gloucestershire and North Bristol.
We’re always grateful when people take the trouble to call to report suspicious behaviour.
Even if officers are unable to attend immediately due to other ongoing incidents, the information helps us build an intelligence picture and target patrols to disrupt offenders and prevent crime.
If you have any information which could help this ongoing investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5222195340.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.