Man arrested for shining laser beam at aircraft

Officers investigating reports of a laser being shone at aircraft have arrested a 51-year-old man.

Pilots operating out of airfields including Bristol Airport and RNAS Yeovilton have recently reported being targeted by a laser while flying over the Martock area of Somerset.

On Sunday evening (14 August) a laser was shone into the cockpit of a commercial airline flying into Bristol prompting officers to deploy to Martock to see if they could identify the offender.

They soon witnessed a separate incident of a laser being directed at a plane from an address in the village and arrested a man on suspicion of shining/ directing a laser beam towards an aircraft.

He has since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.