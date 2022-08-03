Man charged following home burglaries

A 44-year-old man has been remanded into custody after pleading not guilty to eight offences including six counts of burglary.

Bryan Smith, of no fixed abode, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 26 July charged with six counts of burglary from a house, a count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of criminal damage.

The offences took place between Friday 1 and Sunday 24 July.

Smith was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 24 August.