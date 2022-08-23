Man charged with intent to commit sexual offences in Hartcliffe

A man will appear before magistrates after being charged in connection with incidents in Hartcliffe on Sunday 21 August.

Afeez Buraimoh, from Patchway, has been charged with two counts of knowingly/recklessly trespassed on premises with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He was remanded in custody overnight.

The 30-year-old is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 23 August).