Man charged with intent to commit sexual offences in Hartcliffe
A man will appear before magistrates after being charged in connection with incidents in Hartcliffe on Sunday 21 August.
Afeez Buraimoh, from Patchway, has been charged with two counts of knowingly/recklessly trespassed on premises with intent to commit a sexual offence.
He was remanded in custody overnight.
The 30-year-old is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 23 August).