Man charged with murder of teenager remanded in custody at court hearing

An 18-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court today (Thursday 4 August).

Joshua Delbono of Slipps Close, Frome, has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Charley Bates in Radstock on Sunday 31 July.

He appeared before magistrates yesterday and at Bristol Crown Court this morning. He has been remanded ahead of his next court appearance at the same court on Friday 30 September. A provisional trial date has been set for Monday 23 January.

Three other people arrested in connection Charley’s death have been released under investigation and all are now residing outside the Avon and Somerset area.