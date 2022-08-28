Man due in court charged with firearms offence

A man is due to appear in front of magistrates charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Vitalijus Bulanovas, 33, is currently in police custody ahead of an appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (30 August).

The charge follows an incident on Old Market Street, Bristol, during the early hours of yesterday (Saturday 27 August).

Bulanovas was detained by officers at an address on Kensington Place, Bristol, yesterday afternoon. A gas-powered air weapon was subsequently recovered during a search of the property.