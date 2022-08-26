Man remanded into custody after being charged with possessing firearm

​A 23-year-old man has been remanded into custody after appearing at court charged with possessing a firearm.

Omari Sharpe, of Southmead, Bristol, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday 25 August) charged with possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate, possessing a firearm when prohibited and possessing ammunition when prohibited.

​He was remanded into custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 22 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Smith, of our Specialist Operations unit, said: “Incidents involving firearms in Avon and Somerset are extremely rare.

“In light of the tragic recent shootings in Liverpool and London and other incidents of violence in Bristol we know this case may cause our communities concerns.

“We are utilising all our specialist resources and all possible tactics to identify, arrest and hold all those involved in serious and organised crime to account.

“In this instance, a handgun has been taken off our streets and a man charged with possessing it which I hope provides some reassurance to the public we are preventing significant incidents from potentially occurring.”