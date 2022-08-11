Owners sought after dogs found in Bristol

We’re trying to trace the owners of two French bulldogs found in Bristol this morning, Thursday 11 August, in an abandoned car.

Officers were called to Redcliffe Parade, Bristol, at about 8.15am by a member of the public concerned for the welfare of two dogs in a parked vehicle.

The two dogs are believed to be around six months old. One is white, the other fawn. They’re currently being cared for at a local station while we make enquiries to trace the owner, but will be handed to the animal rescue centre in due course.

The car was found to be on false plates and was registered as off-road by the last keeper, from Aberdare.

We’d like to hear from you if you: