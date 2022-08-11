Owners sought after dogs found in Bristol
We’re trying to trace the owners of two French bulldogs found in Bristol this morning, Thursday 11 August, in an abandoned car.
Officers were called to Redcliffe Parade, Bristol, at about 8.15am by a member of the public concerned for the welfare of two dogs in a parked vehicle.
The two dogs are believed to be around six months old. One is white, the other fawn. They’re currently being cared for at a local station while we make enquiries to trace the owner, but will be handed to the animal rescue centre in due course.
The car was found to be on false plates and was registered as off-road by the last keeper, from Aberdare.
We’d like to hear from you if you:
- saw or have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of someone leaving a red Ford Focus in Redcliffe yesterday, Wednesday 10 August
- recognise the dogs or
- can prove you are their owner.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222192300, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.