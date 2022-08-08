Photo released after damage caused to house and car in Sea Mills

We’re releasing a photo of two men we want to identify in connection with damage caused to a house and car in Sea Mills.

The incident happened at just after 3pm on Friday 24 June and involved damage to the windows of a house and a car parked outside.

We’re treating this as a hate crime as the victim said they believe the damage is racially motivated.

Do you recognise either of the men in this image? We want to speak to them as part of our ongoing enquiries.