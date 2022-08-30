Renewed CCTV appeal after racially-aggravated assault
We are making a renewed appeal for information to help our investigation into a racially-aggravated assault in Bridgwater.
One man, in his 40s, was in Penel Orlieu when he was punched and kicked by a number of men at about 10pm on Saturday 16 April. He sustained GBH-level injuries, including a fractured jaw.
He was with a second man who was also punched.
One of the victims reported that racially-aggravated words were used during the incident.
Two men have attended a voluntary police interview. We issued an appeal in June that helped us identify a further two people in connection with our enquiries.
We hope the public can help us identify this man, from a new CCTV image, who is described as white, bald and wearing a black hooded top.
Anyone who recognises him, or witnessed the assault, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222095441.
