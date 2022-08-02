Significant development in our investigation into Claire Holland’s disappearance

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Claire Holland have today re-arrested a man on suspicion of her murder.

The arrest was made earlier this morning (Tuesday 2 August) and the man is now in police custody for further questioning.

Claire, then aged 32, from Lawrence Weston, was last seen last seen leaving the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in St Nicholas Street, Bristol, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 6 June 2012. She was reported missing a few days later and has not been seen or heard from since.

Det Supt Darren Hannant said: “Today’s operational activity marks a significant development in our investigation into Claire’s disappearance, which we continue to treat as suspicious.

“We’ve entered a new phase in our enquiries and from today we’ll be carrying out a forensic-led search of a public house in Gordon Road, Clifton, due to specific new information we’ve received. It’s important to reiterate this search activity has no connection with the current or previous owners of the venue.

“The searches at the pub may take several days to complete and officers from the Neighbourhood Policing team will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols in the area to answer any worries or concerns residents may have.

“Through our specialist family liaison officers, we’re keeping Claire’s family fully informed, as well as continuing to provide them with any help or support they need.

“In addition, we’re urging anyone with information on Claire’s disappearance, no matter how significant it may seem, to come forward and speak to us now. Use this opportunity to tell us what you know.

“There remains a dedicated appeal page active on the Major Incident Public Reporting site which allows information to be provided online. It can be found via this link – or you can also call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219172645, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. They never ask for your name or trace your call.”