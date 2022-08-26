Three people charged with drug offences

Three people accused of being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin have appeared in court.

They were all arrested on Monday 15 August and were all charged with offences which took place between 18 March and 15 August in the Bristol area.

The defendants, all from Bristol, appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Wednesday 17 August.

Those charged are:

Ebony Douglas, 22 of Banister Grove in Bristol, charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).

Noel Temple, 58 of Bishport Avenue in Hartcliffe. He was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine and heroin), two counts of possession with intent supply class A drugs (cocaine and heroin), driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with license and being in possession of cannabis.

Nathaniel Moffett, 27 of East Street in Bedminster, was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine and heroin), two counts of possession with intent supply class A drugs (cocaine and heroin), possession of cannabis and possession of proceeds of crime.

Their next hearing will be held at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 16 September where they will enter their pleas. Temple and Moffett have been remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance. Douglas has been released on conditional bail.