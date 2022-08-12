Tribute and investigation as man dies of injuries

We’re carrying out an investigation into an incident in Henlade in which a man suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Officers were called to attend a property at just after 2am on Saturday 6 August.

Eddie Bonfield, 46, went to hospital for emergency treatment, but sadly he died on Monday (8 August). Family Liaison Officers are supporting the family.

The family said: “Eddie was a loving husband, dad and son, already missed terribly by Holly and George his children. He was loved by everyone he knew. Eddie was a very intelligent man who loved to be the life and soul of the party. Nikki his wife is devastated.”

They ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly sad time. Details of his funeral will be released in due course.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder shortly after the incident and remains on police bail so further enquiries can take place.