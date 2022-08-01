Two arrested as murder investigation launched in Radstock

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a teenager in Radstock.

Police and paramedics were called to a car park in The Street at about 6.40pm yesterday (Sunday 31 July) after a 16-year-old had been stabbed during disorder involving a number of people.

The victim was found critically injured and despite receiving emergency treatment at the scene by officers and paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place but his next of kin has been informed.

Overnight two people have been arrested. An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman remain in custody.

DCI Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our sympathies go out to the victim’s devastated family at this horrendous time for them. Specially trained officers continue to provide them with support.

“We know yesterday’s events will come as a massive shock to the community, but we’d like to reassure people that a thorough investigation into what happened is underway.

“People can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as we conduct reassurance patrols and complete necessary enquiries following this appalling incident.

“Fortunately, incidents of this nature are rare, but it is only natural that people living in Radstock will be concerned and upset. We urge anyone who is worried speaks with those officers on patrol.”

Anyone who was present during the assault, witnessed what happened or can help our investigation is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222182800.