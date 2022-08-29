Two men charged in connection with Stapleton Road assault investigation

Two men have been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a serious assault of a man in Bristol last week.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in Stapleton Road during the early hours of Thursday 25 August. He has since been discharged.

Kaleb Lewis, 25 of no fixed address, has been charged with GBH and possession of a bladed article.

Lermar Douglas, 18 of Easton, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Lewis has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to a previous incident.

Both men have been remanded and are due to appear before Bristol Magistrates Court today (Monday 29 August).