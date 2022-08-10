Two more people sentenced for their role in Bristol riot

Two more people have been sentenced after admitting offences committed during the Bristol riot.

Rose Lazarus, 21, of Bishopston, (pictured below) admitted a charge of violent disorder at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (August 8), and was sentenced to 14-months in prison.

During the riot, Lazarus attacked the line of officers over a sustained period of time, pushing and hitting against shields, and forcefully kicking out on multiple occasions. She was also seen to throw missiles at a police vehicle.

At the same court on Friday (August 5), Sidney Barnes, 22, from Sussex, admitted a charge of assaulting an emergency worker, and was sentenced to a 12-month community order, 870 hours of unpaid work and £250 costs.

To date, 20 people have been jailed for a combined total of 75 years and 11 months for their role in the riot.

Also appearing at court on Monday was Christopher Hind, 38, of Eastville, Bristol, who admitted a charge of violent disorder. He is due to be sentenced on Thursday 8 September.

Det Supt James Riccio said: “Three more people have now ultimately admitted their behaviour on the night of 21 March last year was criminal.

“Their admissions of guilt may well be a result of the compelling evidence investigators have gathered against them, but I also hope it is because they have come to realise their actions went too far.

“We fully respect the fundamental democratic right to peaceful protest but aggression and violence are unacceptable.”

We’d like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings relating to the events of Sunday 21 March are ongoing against other defendants and that they have a right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.