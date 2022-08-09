Update on Claire Holland investigation – searches at pub conclude

We’ve now concluded forensic-led searches at a pub in Bristol in connection with our investigation into the disappearance of Claire Holland.

Claire, then aged 32, from Lawrence Weston, was last seen last seen leaving the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in St Nicholas Street, Bristol, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 6 June 2012. She was reported missing a few days later and has not been seen or heard from since.

Det Supt Gary Haskins said: “Searches have taken place at the Barrelhouse pub in Gordon Road, Clifton, over the past week. These searches have now concluded and nothing of significance was found.

“We’d like to reiterate that the tenants of the pub, both present and former, have no connection with our investigation into Claire’s disappearance. We’d like to thank the present owners for their co-operation and understanding while we carried out these essential enquiries.

“The local community have also been extremely supportive during this operational activity and we’re grateful for their patience.

“Claire’s family have been updated on this latest development and remain fully supported by a specialist family liaison officer.”

A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Claire Holland, with a pre-trial preparation hearing due to take place at Bristol Crown Court in November.