Witness and dashcam appeal after e-scooter rider injured
We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a Voi e-scooter rider reported suffering a broken wrist in a collision with a car.
It happened at the junction of Clarence Road and Bedminster Bridge at about 6.50am on Monday 11 July. Passers-by came to his aid.
The driver of a silver Nissan Note has been traced and officers are seeking any independent witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.
If you can help, please get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222169227, or complete our online appeals form.