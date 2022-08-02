Witness and dashcam appeal after e-scooter rider injured

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a Voi e-scooter rider reported suffering a broken wrist in a collision with a car.

It happened at the junction of Clarence Road and Bedminster Bridge at about 6.50am on Monday 11 July. Passers-by came to his aid.

The driver of a silver Nissan Note has been traced and officers are seeking any independent witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

If you can help, please get in touch.