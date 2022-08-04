Witness appeal after assault in Bristol

We are seeking witnesses following an assault in Bristol last night (Wednesday 3 August).

Police were called just after 10pm amid multiple reports of a confrontation involving a number of people.

Officers found a man in Castle Park had been stabbed and he was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing in the area and a scene is currently in place.