Witness appeal after assault in Bristol
We are seeking witnesses following an assault in Bristol last night (Wednesday 3 August).
Police were called just after 10pm amid multiple reports of a confrontation involving a number of people.
Officers found a man in Castle Park had been stabbed and he was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.
A 35-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing in the area and a scene is currently in place.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222185835, or complete our online appeals form.