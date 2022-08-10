Witness appeal after man assaulted in Longwell Green

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man suffered injuries after being assaulted by the rider of a motorbike.

The victim was on Marsham Way in Longwell Green at about 8.40pm on Sunday 10 July, when he was approached by two motorcyclists.

One of the motorcyclists used his helmet to push the man over, causing him to fall. He suffered serious shoulder injuries as a result, as well as bruising.

The offender is described as white, of large build, with a beard.

We’re appealing for witnesses to this incident, or any dashcam footage showing bikers in the Marsham Way area around the time of the incident, to call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222163967.