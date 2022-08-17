Witness appeal after man assaulted in Taunton

We are appealing for witnesses who came to the aid of a man after he was assaulted in Taunton.

At around 1.45pm on Tuesday 12 July, the victim and offender had an altercation about a vehicle. The offender exited his vehicle and chased the victim down and assaulted him on East Reach, in Taunton.

Officers are keen to speak to the witnesses who stopped and helped the victim and encouraged him to report it to the police.

The victim sustained cuts and scratches to his neck, shoulders and face and had a mild concussion.

He described the offender as a white man, aged 50-60 years old, and was wearing a blue long-sleeved top, jeans and dark shoes.

If you saw the incident, or have dashcam footage which could aid the investigation, please contact us.