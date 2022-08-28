Witnesses and dashcam sought after five injured in collision near Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam after five people were injured, three seriously, in a road traffic collision near Bath last night (Saturday 27 August).

Three vehicles – a red Nissan Micra, a green Skoda Fabia and a green Nissan X-Trail – were involved in the incident on the A46 near the Hartley Lane junction just outside Upper Swainswick, Bath at 9.50pm.

Two men and a woman were taken to Southmead Hospital with serious injuries while another man and woman received treatment at Royal United Hospitals Bath for minor injuries.

The road was closed until around 6am today (Sunday 28 August) while enquiries were carried out at the scene and the vehicles recovered.