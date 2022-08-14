Witnesses and footage sought over vehicle fires

Were you in the Barton Hill Road/Queen Ann Road area of Bristol between 2.30 and 3am Sunday 14 August?

Seven vehicles have been damaged by fire in those streets, including both vans and cars. It’s believed some of the vehicles were deliberately set on fire, with others damaged as the fires spread.

Luckily there are no reports of anyone being injured and the fires did not affect nearby homes.

You’ll see an increased police presence in the area in the next couple of days as officers carry out house-to-house and other enquiries.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw anything which could help the investigation, or who has any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the area at the time.