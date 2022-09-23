Appeal after woman found in Bridgwater with life-threatening injuries

We’re appealing for the public’s help after a woman in her 70s was found with life-threatening injuries in Bridgwater earlier today (Friday 23 September).

It’s believed she was struck by a vehicle which then failed to stop at the scene.

The woman was found with multiple serious injuries on Dukes Mead – a cul-de-sac off the A38 Taunton Road – at around 4pm.

She was subsequently airlifted to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Her next of kin has been informed.

A cordon is currently in place on Dukes Mead to allow crime scene investigators to examine the area.

Detective Inspector Claire Millington said: “The driver of the vehicle needs to be found and we need the public’s help to do this.

“They could’ve driven a number of different routes away from Dukes Mead and so we’d ask residents of the surrounding streets to check their CCTV and doorbell footage to see if it captured a vehicle being driven away at speed or with obvious damage.

“In particular, residents of King George Avenue, Parkstone Avenue, Gloucester Road and Rhode Lane.

“We’d also be keen to speak to anyone who walked or drove on the roads surrounding Dukes Mead earlier this afternoon who saw anything which could help our inquiry or who has dashcam footage.

“We’d also ask local garages to keep an eye out for any vehicles brought in for repair which appear to have recently sustained damage.”