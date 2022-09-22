Appeal for witnesses after body found in harbour

We’re appealing for witnesses after the body of a 34-year-old man was found in the harbour off Welsh Back in Bristol.

The body of Abdul Rahman Jamal Saleh Suleiman was found on Wednesday 31 August, but it’s believed he entered the water on Saturday 27 August, at about 9pm. His death is being treated as unexplained, but there are no suspicious circumstances.

Officers were able to identify Mr Suleiman’s next of kin with the support of the Libyan embassy, and they have been updated about his death. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

An inquest into his death has been opened yesterday (Wednesday 21 September) at Avon Coroners Court and has been adjourned to Wednesday 30 November.

We want to speak to anyone who was the Welsh Back area of Bristol at around 9pm on Saturday 27 August, who may have seen Mr Suleiman enter the water.