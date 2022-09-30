Appeal for witnesses following incident in Bristol park

We are appealing for witnesses after a sexual assault at a park in Bristol.

At around 10.45am on Friday 9 September, the victim had been walking through Arnos Vale Park, in Brislington, when she was grabbed by an unknown man wearing dark clothing.

The victim screamed and the man ran off towards Totterdown Bridge.

Officers have been conducting house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim of this incident is being supported and we are keeping her fully updated on the progress of the investigation.

If you have any information or witnessed the incident, please call 101 and quote reference 5222218086.