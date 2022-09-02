Burglary and vehicle theft arrests

Four men are in our cells today, Friday 2 September, following an operation in south Bristol on Thursday evening, 1 September.

The arrests came after officers attempted to stop a car on Lower Bristol Road, Bath, just before 8pm.

The vehicle was driven off at speed. Officers on the ground were supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter in a search for the vehicle and its occupants.

The car was found in Otterford Close, Whitchurch, and two men were detained nearby at about 8.10pm. After a further search two other men were detained in Chessington Avenue at around 8.20pm.

The vehicle was on false plates and has been identified as being stolen from Dorset.

The four arrested men are aged between 19 and 22. Two were arrested on suspicion of burglary and two on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Enquiries continue.