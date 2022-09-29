CCTV appeal after sexual assaults by touching in Bath

Officers are investigating a number of sexual offences that happened in Bath city last week.

We are aware of incidents between 1-2pm on Tuesday 20 September in the Southgate area where an unknown man sexually assaulted four women by touching them inappropriately.

The suspect was described as being male, about 5ft 5ins, with grey hair and about 60-70 years old.

We are issuing CCTV images of a man who we wish to talk to as part of our ongoing enquiries. He is seen wearing a jacket and a cap.

Bath Beat Manager PC Lynn Capewell said: “As with any sexual offence, we will ensure the victims receive any support they need following these incidents. Nobody was physically injured in these sexual assaults, but we are conscious the upset and mental toll these types of assaults can have on victims, both in the short and long term.

“The CCTV images have been shared with Bath officers who are out on patrol in the city centre to try to help our enquiries.

“We are also asking the public to look at the pictures we are releasing and to call us on 101 if they recognise this man, quoting reference number 5222228862.”