CCTV released after three people racially abused – Bristol
Do you recognise this man who we would like to speak to in connection with a public order offence?
Officers believe the man (pictured) has information which could aid their Bristol investigation.
At around 11.30am on Tuesday 23 August, a man racially abused two men and a woman on Whiteladies Road in Clifton.
If you have any information, or can help identify the individual, please contact us.
