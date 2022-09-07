CCTV released as enquires into South Gloucestershire arson series continue

Officers investigating a series of vehicle fires in South Gloucestershire in April are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in CCTV footage they’re releasing.

Two men set fire to 24 vehicles in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford area during the early hours of Sunday 3 April.

A 26-year-old man was charged with 24 counts of arson the same month and is next due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (12 September).

The second man involved in the incident remains unknown and enquiries to identify him continue.

As part of these ongoing enquiries, CCTV footage of a man aged in his late teens or early 20s who’s wearing a distinctive black and grey hooded top and grey jogging bottoms is being released.

Officers think the man in the footage may have information which could help their inquiry and ask anyone who recognises him to contact them.