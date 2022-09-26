CCTV released following assault near Taunton

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

We believe the man pictured (pictured) has information which could aid our investigation into an assault which happened on Sunday 26 June.

The incident happened outside the B&M Stores in Hankridge, near Taunton, at around 1pm.

An unknown offender assaulted a man in his 30s following an altercation. The victim sustained minor head injuries and cuts.

If you have any information, or can identify the man, please call us.